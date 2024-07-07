A 38 foot French yacht has been rescued by the RNLI after it got caught up in the chain of the Cowes floating bridge.

The yacht was freed by the Cowes RNLI on Sunday morning, preventing the chain ferry from remaining out of action for some time.

It's thought the prow of the yacht caught on a chain on the east side of the river.

Credit: Cowes RNLI

The lifeboat, which launched just after 6 am, eventually carried out an alongside tow to free the yacht and its crew of three.

It was taken to Shepards Marina to have its hull inspected for possible damage.

Also attending the incident were coastguards from Bembridge and Ventnor, and a CowesHarbour Commission launch.