More than £68 million has been paid out in the past five years for childbirth and maternity medical negligence claims, relating to care at an NHS trust in Sussex.

The University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust runs four hospitals including the Royal Sussex County in Brighton and Worthing Hospital.

It says it's made significant improvements in recent years, so that people are safe in their care.

According to NHS Resolutions the high cost usually relates to a small number of very serious incidents.

Dr Tim Taylor, Chief of Service for the Women and Children’s Division says: “Any occasion where a child or mother suffers harm is one too many.

"We understand that each of these cases are desperately difficult for those involved and we are so sorry for anyone who experiences such distress.

"In recent years our teams have made significant improvements in the ways they work.

"A stronger triage system, investing in 40 more midwives, and providing urgent appointments for medically complex cases - so that mothers-to-be, children and mothers are safe in our care."

