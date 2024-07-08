A gardener and his accomplice have been jailed for stealing thousands of pounds from their employers near Haywards Heath, Sussex.

Robert Mansbridge was a gardener for a property in Lindfield for 25 years, but together with Craig Preston, they secretly burgled from the occupants.

They stole jewellery and personal items.

The pair have been jailed for a combined total of seven years.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Garman says: "This imprisonment of Mansbridge and Preston will have prevented them committing many further residential burglaries in Mid Sussex.

"Most importantly, the sentence gives the victims and their family peace of mind after Mansbridge and Preston breached years of trust by committing this offence."

