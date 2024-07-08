One person has been arrested after two cars crashed into a house in Bournemouth.

Emergency services attended the scene on Cranleigh Road at around 8pm on Sunday 7 July.

The individual arrested was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

One of the vehicles was removed and the other will be moved today (Monday 8 July) once the house has been inspected by a structural engineer.

A structural engineer will be assessing the house in Bournemouth after two vehicles crashed into it. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In a statement, Dorset Police said: "Officers attended the incident with the ambulance and fire services.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area as officers carry out further enquiries.

"We would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding as emergency services dealt with the incident."

