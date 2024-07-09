Play Brightcove video

Kent Police bodycam footage shows the moment Rashaan White was arrested

The man behind an "extremely violent" stabbing has been jailed for six years.

Rashaan White, 22, carried out the attack near Canterbury East railway station in Kent.

Another man, Joseph Agbata, 22, also took part in the assault.

White and Agbata chased a man along Station Road East in September 2023.

In an attempt to get away, the victim got into a van of someone waiting nearby, leading the vehicle's owner to jump out and get into another van.

White then smashed the windows of the van in which the victim was hiding, causing him to get out and run away. White and Agbata caught up with him and repeatedly punched him.

When he fell to the ground, they kicked, punched and stamped on him, with White twice stabbing the victim with a knife.

The victim suffered stab wounds and other injuries and was taken to a London hospital, from where he was later discharged.

Rashaan White was jailed for six years. Credit: Kent Police

White, of Wincheap, later admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for six years at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 5 July.

Agbata was given a two-year suspended sentence for unlawful wounding for his involvement.

Using footage filmed by witnesses and local CCTV, police tracked White to a local accommodation building where he was staying and he was arrested at around 3.30pm that afternoon.

Clothing matching what he was seen wearing during the attack was found in the room where he was staying, linking him to the offence.

Clothing matching what Rashaan was seen wearing during the attack was found in the room where he was staying. Credit: Kent Police

Police in Canterbury were given extra stop and search powers following the attack and one of the officers brought in as part of the response saw Agbata in the area at around 5pm that afternoon. He was stopped and arrested.

Detective Constable Connie Baker, investigating officer for East Kent CID, said: "This was an extremely violent assault and it is only through sheer good fortune that the victim did not suffer far more serious injuries.

" I would like to thank the members of the public who assisted our investigation.

"Their help led to officers arresting both of these men within hours of the assault.

" There is absolutely no place for knife crime in Kent and we will do everything within our power to track down violent offenders and bring them to justice."

