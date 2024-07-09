Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Josh Babarinde MP speaks to ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw on his way to Parliament

“There's lots of new colleagues to meet, lots of new stuff to learn.”

Josh Babarinde has been preparing for this day since he was selected as a Liberal Democrat candidate three years ago.

The 31-year-old was elected last week as the new Member of Parliament for his hometown of Eastbourne, East Sussex, with a thumping majority.

I meet him at 8am as he was preparing to leave his hotel room, a few miles from the House of Parliament – which is serving as his temporary London base while he finds more permanent accommodation.

It's clear many other new MPs are in the same boat – as we squeeze into the hotel lift – sandwiched next to three freshly elected Labour politicians from the north of England and Scotland.

The hotel is a short walk from Parliament, but getting elected has been something of a longer journey for this entrepreneur.

“What was particularly emotional for me, as a local lad, was the former teachers and Scout leaders who I met when out and about campaigning.”

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey (left) with Josh Babarinde on the campaign trail in Eastbourne in May. Credit: PA Images

While there are pros to an election, there are also cons, including the wear and tear of a six-week campaign.

“I need to get some new shoes, actually,” Josh points to his brogues. “Look at the heels, they’re all worn out, all of the leather’s cracking!”

But they’ll have to do for Josh’s first day in the House of Commons chamber for his induction,

Like all 650 winning candidates, Josh was handed a secret envelope at the results count by a member of Parliamentary staff with important induction instructions.

“The parliamentary email address has kicked in and the emails are already coming in.

“There's then the question of offices because part of the success of an MP’s office is having great members of staff but at the moment I have zero staff!”

Josh tells me he hopes his experience setting up a business will stand him in good stead for establishing an MP’s office and recruiting a team of staff.

He is one of 71 Lib Dem MPs in this Parliament, after the party made significant gains across the South of England.

As we cross Westminster bridge, Josh realises he isn’t exactly sure which security gate he should be using but he soon sees the steady stream of smartly turned out MPs heading through a turnstile.

Before he goes, I ask him if he’s nervous for his first proper day in the job: “I am feeling excited. I'm absolutely pumped to learn about how to make this place work for Eastbourne.”

Out of 650 winning candidates in this Parliament, 335 have never been an MP before.

Member of Parliament will start being officially sworn in today by taking an oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Crown.