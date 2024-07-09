A third full-weekend closure on the M25 is due to take place as improvement works continue.

The motorway will be shut in Surrey between junctions 10 and 11 from 9pm on Friday (12 July) to 6am on Monday (15 July).

National Highways is urging drivers to follow its diversion routes and to "ignore" satnav devices, in an effort to reduce congestion.

The closures are part of a £317m improvement project for the construction and installation of a bridge on the western gyratory of the roundabout at Junction 10.

The previous closure in May saw identical work being carried out on the eastern gyratory.

The new bridge, will consist of 68 beams, each weighing 16 tonnes, and another four beams weighing 40 tonnes.

It will be installed as part of ongoing work to make journeys safer and reduce pollution.

M25 Junction 10 roundabout Credit: National Highways

Jonathan Wade, National Highways Senior Project Manager, said: "The previous two closures have gone well, with significant progress being made during both.

"We would urge all drivers to follow the official diversion route, as this is the best chance of reaching your destination in good time.

"Please ignore your satnavs and follow our diversion route instead.”

Junction 10 - Junction 11: exit the M25 at J10 and take the 3rd exit to the north bound A3 to the A245 Painshill Junction, A245 towards Woking, and Byfleet, then at the Six Crossroads Roundabout take the 5th exit to the A320 continuing to M25 Junction 11 where the diversion will end.

Junction 11 - Junction 10: exit the M25 at J11 and take the 3rd exit to the A320 south towards Woking, then at the Six Crossroads Roundabout take the A245 towards Byfleet, continue on the A245 to the A3 Painshill junction, then take the 3rd exit to the southbound A3 to Junction 10 where the diversion will end.

This is the third of five full weekend closures of the M25 to take place with a further two due later this year.

National Highways and Balfour Beatty Atkins are working with emergency services, Surrey County Council, local businesses, Gatwick Airport and Heathrow Airport for the closure.

Local residents, holidaymakers, concertgoers and sports fans should plan their journeys in advance and make sure they allow extra time or make alternative travel arrangements.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...