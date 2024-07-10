A jury in the case of a cyclist accused of causing the death of an elderly pedestrian in Oxford has retired to consider its verdict.

Polly Friedhoff was knocked down while walking on a footpath near Iffley Lock on 20 November 2022.

The court heard Ms Friedhoff, was a fit and active woman. She was walking alonsgside a friend before a bike collided with her that the prosecution described as “far faster than walking speed”.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Headington, where she died on 2 December 2022.

Edward Bressan, 56, was charged with riding a bicycle without due care and attention and a second offence of "having charge of a bicycle by wanton or furious driving".

He denies the charges.

Ms Friedhoff, walking with her friend near Iffley Lock on the River Thames when she suffered serious injuries. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The university lecturer told the court how he is an experienced cyclist, riding through Oxford for 40 years, cycling down that specific towpath hundreds of times.

Evidence pointed out by the defence Kuljeet Dobe in his closing statements, highlighted two witnesses disputing reckless driving.

The defence barrister said they corroborate claims made by Bressan that he slowed down when approaching to overtake and Polly simply lost her balance.

The court heard how it was too late for him to react, and Ms Friedhoff didn’t have enough time to put her hands out to protect herself, falling onto the towpath.

Bressan always claims he rang his bell, and saw Ms Friedhoff move to the side. Jurors were told the he was just an “unwitting actor in tragic events…leading to the sad demise of a good lady.”

Ms Friedhoff, was knocked down onto the towpath near Iffley Lock after a collision with a cyclist. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The close friend, who was with her at the time, Ewa Huggins, said Ms Friedhoff was “catapulted forward into the air during the collision.”

The defence argued this would have meant Ms Friedhoff would have injuries from that crash and so would Bressan, but all her injuries were related to a fall and Bressan was not injured.

Judge Ian Pringle told jurors that, in order to deliver a guilty verdict, they had to be sure that the cause of the collision was Bressan's "wilful conduct", and that is was not only deliberate but "reckless."

The jury will continue with their deliberations on Thursday (11 July).

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...