Play Brightcove video

WARNING: Abigail Bracken's package starts with graphic images of the victim's injuries.

A grandfather was one bite away from losing his life, after he was attacked by what his family think was an XL bully dog.

Resham Singh from Gravesend, Kent had been keeping fit by walking every day.

The 69-year-old was walking on a quiet residential road on 2 July 2024 when a dog attacked him from behind and dragged him across the street.

Police were called to the scene on Linfield Road at around 8:48pm and Mr Singh was taken to hospital.

Following the attack, they seized a dog and a woman was interviewed under caution while investigations continue. Mr Singh still remains in hospital.

Official figures show there are more than 57,000 XLs have been given exemption certificates since the ban on this breed came into force.

His son wants the person who should have been in charge of that dog - to feel the full force of the law.

Play Brightcove video

Mr Singh's son, Raj Dhana spoke to ITV News Meridian about the ordeal.

Mr Singh's son, Raj Dhana said: "I've not seen that much blood ever. And so, obviously, when it's a parent of yours it's very shocking, right, and very saddening.

"This dog bit him in some really crucial areas, you know, including the upper thigh, and took huge chunks out of his forearm

"The ability of that dog, with one more bite, could have taken out a pulse. Or with the next bite have gone for his neck, which my dad was trying to protect from, he would have been one bit away from [death]."

XL bullies are a banned breed, unless you have an exemption certificate, and they must be muzzled in public places.

"This law to register them, isn’t good enough," Resham's son added.

" I think we deserve to know where exactly these dogs are if they’re living around us so that parents, walkers, people can decide what route they choose accordingly."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...