More than 3,000 illegal cigarettes, 2kg of counterfeit tobacco and 1,000 illegal vapes have been seized from Dover town centre.

Kent Police, Kent County Council's Trading Standards team and Dover’s Community Safety Unit inspected seven shops on 3 July 2024.

The illegal vapes were discovered at one shop, with the counterfeit tobacco found at another.

Dover town beat officer PC Ben Goff said: "This work was carried out after we received information regarding the sale of the illegal goods in the area.

"We continue to support Trading Standards in their investigation following these seizures.

" Very often the sale of illicit tobacco helps to fund organised criminal gangs which causes wider implications in the community, so any reports made to authorities regarding businesses selling such products are looked into robustly."

A spokesman for Kent County Council Trading Standards said: "This operation was a great success and is an excellent example of how all partner agencies working together can have such a huge impact on this area of illegal activity.

"In total over 3,000 cigarettes, 2kg of hand rolling tobacco and 1,000 illegal vapes were removed from the town centre."

Anyone can report the sale of illegal tobacco online or by contacting Crimestoppers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...