ITV News Meridian's James Dunham went to meet the inventor on a test-run

A TikTok star has created an amphibious boat after attaching parts of a BMX bike to a hand-made canoe.

Ben Kilner from Ardingly in West Sussex is making history with his bike-canoe, which he will be using on a 230-mile challenge to raise money for charity.

He will travel across the width of Scotland, from Fort William and ending in Inverness, going from road-mode, using the bike function, and water-mode, using the canoe paddles.

Ben spoke to James about what could go wrong on the challenge.

Ben Kilner said: "I am hoping to inspire people to make things, restore things, and then go exploring with them.

" You see lots of people making things, but never really testing them on the road and on the water.

"So the plan is to test this thing until I get to the width of Scotland and back, or until it fails."

Ben has made other contraptions - taking a paddleboard, turned 'pedal-board', out on the River Thames. Credit: ITV News Meridian

He is hoping to raise thousands of pounds for children in developing countries that need prosthetic limbs.

His latest invention has taken three months to build.

