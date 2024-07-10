West Sussex TikTok inventor makes amphibious boat out of BMX bike and canoe
ITV News Meridian's James Dunham went to meet the inventor on a test-run
A TikTok star has created an amphibious boat after attaching parts of a BMX bike to a hand-made canoe.
Ben Kilner from Ardingly in West Sussex is making history with his bike-canoe, which he will be using on a 230-mile challenge to raise money for charity.
He will travel across the width of Scotland, from Fort William and ending in Inverness, going from road-mode, using the bike function, and water-mode, using the canoe paddles.
Ben spoke to James about what could go wrong on the challenge.
Ben Kilner said: "I am hoping to inspire people to make things, restore things, and then go exploring with them.
"You see lots of people making things, but never really testing them on the road and on the water.
"So the plan is to test this thing until I get to the width of Scotland and back, or until it fails."
He is hoping to raise thousands of pounds for children in developing countries that need prosthetic limbs.
His latest invention has taken three months to build.
