ITV News Meridian's Kerry Swain spoke to rescue centre staff

Ernie the dog was cowering in the corner of his kennel, too terrified to approach and accept food.

He was rescued and now thanks to RSPCA staff, he has back to being playful, cuddly and affectionate.Ernie has been at the Mount Noddy Animal Centre in Chichester for nearly 500 days, and is desperate for a new home.

Animal care assistant, Jess O'Conner said: "When Ernie first came to the centre he was very shut down.

"When we first got him into his kennel, for the first couple of weeks he wouldn't leave his kennel. He was really unsure and didn't trust us."

Ernie playing at with staff at Mount Noddy Animal Centre in Chichester Credit: ITV News Meridian

Animal Centre Manager, Susan Botherway said: "It took a long time for him to open up to us, weeks to get him out of the kennel and months for him to trust people, so we do think he's probably not had the best start before coming here.

"Ernie's a very bubbly personality he loves giving lots of cuddles, loves to play when he's in the mood a foodie dog but more than anything once you've bonded with Ernie he's a friend for life."

Ernie needs a home without children but could live with another dog. The husky cross Labrador had multiple homes before he was one and has spent 16 months in the animal shelter.

"Ernie's a great dog, he's great to hang out with, he's fun to train, he's really affectionate and it's great having him here at the centre but it's time for him to find his forever home now."

