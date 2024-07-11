A major road in Sussex has been closed in both directions after a potential unexploded ordnance was found.

Sussex Police said the A27 has been closed east of The Drusillas roundabout Polegate after a potential unexploded ordnance was found in an area of water nearby.

A spokesperson for the force said: " A cordon has been put in place as a precaution and we are awaiting the arrival of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team."

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Police have thanked people for their patience.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...