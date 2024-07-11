ITV Meridian bids farewell to Phil Hornby after 40 years

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: A look back at ITV Meridian's Phil Hornby throughout his career with the company

ITV Meridian's Political Correspondent, Phil Hornby retires today after a staggering 40 years at ITV.

He's only just completed his final election coverage, which saw him once again, reporting live from outside of 10 Downing Street.

Phil has spent the majority of his long career at ITV. An expert in his field - regional journalism - he is admired by the politicians he interviewed, and loved by his colleagues.

It's not always been politics. His journalism career saw him cover transport, crime, human interest and on one occasion - even lion-taming.

Phil's reaction when he came face to face with a lion during a news report

But, every subject he tackled, he was known for his superb command of journalism and telling stories with his knowledge and witty nature.

There was a brief exile to the BBC in the Midlands, but he returned to ITV and Meridian in particular, where he became one of the best-known regional broadcasters.

Phil's retirement is well-earned, but his departure will leave a big gap among those colleagues who valued his journalism and companionship so much.

WATCH: Phil signed off his final episode of ITV Meridian's local political programme The Last Word

Play Brightcove video

Remembering his time at ITV, Phil said: "I began when we still filmed on film - working with editors who used razor blades and sellotape.

"A live involved a vehicle the size of a removal van which had to be booked weeks in advance.

"It’s incredible how much has changed."

Phil Hornby and GMB's Charlotte Hawkins used to present Meridian Tonight together.

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins worked with Phil Hornby presenting Meridian Tonight.

Remembering their time together, she said: "I have so many special memories of our years working together presenting Meridian Tonight.

"You were a joy to work with, such a professional, a master of interviewing - but most of all - a good friend.

"We had so many adventures. I'm thinking of those outside broadcasts - from going up in a helicopter, to appearing in panto together - and who could forget those summer roadshows, handing out much sought after Meridian Tonight merchandise...

"...I can't believe you're retiring. It's the end of an era."

WATCH: GMB's Charlotte Hawkins sent this goodbye message to Phil