A landmark building on a national reserve has been sold by Hampshire County Council, despite complaints from campaigners.

Haven House, the former visitor centre for the Titchfield Haven National Nature Reserve, has been bought by a private local buyer.

The centre and cafe was closed in December 2022, after being kept off the market for six months to give locals an opportunity to buy the site.

The council says the buyer intends to lease the property to a day nursery, part of Hopscotch Nursery Group.

Councillor Kirsty North, the County Council’s Cabinet Lead for Universal Services, said: "The sale of Haven House will release much needed investment for Titchfield Haven National Nature Reserve, helping us to fund improvements and deliver our obligations to this important site.

"Upgrades are planned to boardwalks, bridges, and bird hides alongside enhancements to the habitats that provide a home to many species.

"The proposed use of the building by a local nursery provider is positive news, offering childcare spaces in an area that has been identified as needing additional early years capacity, supporting local families, and creating jobs."

The authority agreed to the sale to try and address the projected running cost it was facing of £1.8 million to maintain the nature reserve.

