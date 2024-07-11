A man has been arrested after a woman died in a crash near an industrial estate in Hove.

Police were called to a collision in Davigdor Road, near the Peacock Industrial Estate at around 12.20am on Thursday (July 11), following a report that a person had been hit by a car.

A woman in her 40s, from Hove, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed.

A 28-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving a vehicle without insurance or without a driving licence.

Davigdor Road has reopened following an earlier road closure. Credit: ITV Meridian

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Davigdor Road has since reopened following an earlier road closure.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact the force by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Divan.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...