A man from Kent has been handed a £1,000 fine after he was caught flytipping on camera.

The 69-year-old from Kennington, who has not been named, dumped a mattress and a bed at the end of a track near Evegate Business Park near Ashford.

Ashford Borough Council’s Environmental Enforcement team received a report of the flytip and managed to get hold of CCTV images with the vehicles' registration.

The man from Kennington was then interviewed under caution where he admitted dumping the rubbish on the land without permission from the landowner.

During the interview he said that he had also done it before.

The council team tracked the owner of the car using the CCTV images. Credit: Ashford Borough Council

The man was issued with a £1,000 Fixed Penalty Notice, which he has paid in full.

In a statement the council said: "Ashford Borough Council takes the illegal dumping of waste seriously and will issue fines against offenders and car owners involved in fly-tipping.

"Householders have a duty of care to ensure that they dispose of their household waste correctly. If you have bulk rubbish this can be disposed of at the local recycling centre or by arranging bulk collection services provided by Biffa.

"If you are caught fly-tipping using a vehicle then the registered keeper is liable and fines will be served."

