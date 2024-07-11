Three teenagers have been arrested following the death of a man in Tunbridge Wells.

Kent Police were called to a report of intruders at an allotment off Southwood Road, shortly after 10pm on Wednesday 10 July 2024.

Officers found a man in his 70s who required treatment for a suspected medical episode following an alleged altercation.

Three teenage boys were arrested in connection with the incident. Credit: ITV Meridian

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Three teenage boys were arrested in connection with the incident and have been taken into custody.

An investigation is underway and a cordon is currently in place.

