Watch: CCTV shows robbers running through the streets followed by bodycam footage of one of the arrests

Three men who carried out a series of violent street robberies armed with weapons in Kent have been jailed for a total of 15 years.

CCTV shows the men running through the streets during the attacks in January across Rochester and Snodland.

Wearing balaclavas, AJ Katnoria, Samuel Phillips and Ben Hoey targeted eight victims, including children, in less than two hours.

Philips and Katnoria threatened their victims, who were aged between 13 and 29, with weapons included a metal bar, pole and wrenches.

Hoey waited in a nearby vehicle to assist in the getaways.

Four of the victims were approached in areas of Birling Road, Sharnal Lane and Constitution Hill in Snodland.

Other attacks then followed in Rochester in Smith Street, Dale Road, Central Parade, and The Tideway.

Demands were made for cash and items including phones.

In one of the incidents, a 14-year-old boy was struck with a metal bar.

When police arrested Katnoria and Hoey, they found stolen items including wallets and keys. Phillips was arrested shortly after.

They all pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery and a charge of assault. Katnoria and Phillips also admitted possessing cannabis.

On 25 June, Katnoria and Hoey were each sentenced to five years and three months’ imprisonment. Phillips received four years and seven months.

DS John-Paul Foley of North Kent CID said: "The youngest victim was just 13 and was pushed to the floor and told he was going to be killed."

"Each victim has been either physically attacked or psychologically harmed from these incidents and I hope that these significant prison sentences will now at least provide some reassurance and make them feel safer."

