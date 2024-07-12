Train passengers planning to travel on Great Western Railway services on Sunday morning are being warned of possible disruption which is being blamed on engineering work, staff sickness and a lack of workers doing overtime because of England's Euros final match in Germany.

Work being carried out in Oxfordshire and the Severn Tunnel means extra staff are needed, but due to the Three Lions' success in the tournament, GWR is struggling to convince people to work overtime.

The company says it will put contingency plans in place to try and minimise disruption, but its likely to cause short-notice cancellations and alterations, on long-distance services between London Paddington and Bristol, London Paddington, Swindon and Cheltenham/Gloucester Bristol Temple Meads and Exeter/Plymouth.

The company says services should be back to normal on Monday 15 July.

A GWR spokesperson said: "The number of cancellations could lead to a train every two hours on these lines, and other routes may also be affected."On the impacted routes, where trains are able to run they are expected to be very busy and customers may find it more convenient to travel the day before or after. "To help customers, tickets for Sunday 14 July will be valid on Saturday 13 or Monday 15 July."Journey planners and other industry systems are expected to be updated on Friday morning with key changes. There are likely to be other short-notice changes through the day on Saturday and customers can keep up-to-date with the latest information at www.gwr.com/check."If trains are cancelled, customers can use their existing ticket on the previous or the next available service. If you choose not to travel the usual refund arrangements remain in place."

