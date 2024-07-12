Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Derek Johnson reports from Gosport, Hampshire.

Footage has been released of the terrifying moment five Hampshire police officers were confronted with a man who was brandishing a gun and who was armed with two explosives in Gosport

The officers have been honoured for their bravery at the National Police Bravey Awards last night after they acted without hesitation to disarm him, saving lives in the process.

At 9.40am on 28 August 2023, PC Emma Davies and PC Tim Clarkson attended an address in Gosport to detain a wanted man.

The officers found him at the premises, but he wouldn't let them in the building, so they called for extra support and were joined by Sgt David Gibbs, PC Nathan Fulton and PC Scott Thompson.

PC Davies went to the back exit of the premises in case the suspect tried to escape, and Sgt Gibbs used a battering ram to get in the front door.

As Sgt Gibbs and PC Clarkson entered the hallway, the suspect walked down the stairs holding a handgun to his head. The officers asked the man to put the weapon down, but he refused.

They then saw he was wearing two cross-body bags, with wires coming out of them, and he was clutching a battery pack and detonator.

Watch as officers are confronted by Damian Mazurkiewicz.

Suddenly, the man detonated the device. One of his bags started sparking and quickly filled the hallway with suffocating, toxic smoke. At the same time, the man pointed his gun towards the officers.

Over her radio, PC Davies heard a mention of a firearm and then sounds of a gunshot. Thankfully it was the detonation of the device although the officer assumed it was a gunshot. Fearing the worst, she ran to the front of the house to assist her colleagues.

As she got there, PC Clarkson and PC Thompson succeeded in Tasering the suspect, who fell to the floor. Together with Sgt Gibbs, they pulled him out of the property.

But the officers were still faced with a bag that was on fire and billowing out smoke and an unknown, potentially noxious, powder.

Fearing that he would detonate a second device, the officers quickly got control of him.

PC Thompson cut the smoking device off the man and PC Clarkson threw it down a nearby alleyway. PC Davies used a fire extinguisher to try to cool the device down and put it out.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene and confirmed that the device was a viable improvised explosive device (IED) containing a bottle full of broken glass and metal ball bearings, which could act as shrapnel.

Damian Mazurkiewicz was sentenced to four years and three months in prison in May 2024. Credit: Hampshire Police

The suspect was arrested and later charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence; and acting with intent to cause an explosion likely to endanger life/injure property.

In February 2024, the man, 54-year-old Damian Mazurkiewicz pleaded guilty to ‘use of imitation firearm to resist arrest’ under the Firearms act 1968, and ‘do an act with intent to cause an explosion’ under the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

He was jailed for four years and three months, with an additional extended license period of 3 years.

The officers have been honoured at the National Police Bravey Awards. Credit: Hampshire Police Federation

Zoë Wakefield, Chair of Hampshire Police Federation, said: “What a fantastic five colleagues. Many congratulations to Emma, Tim, David, Nathan and Scott.

“This incident turned into something completely unexpected and terrifying. The officers’ selfless actions, when faced with an armed suspect with an explosive device, displayed their quick thinking, great teamwork and huge courage.

“Their pure professionalism was amazing; if it hadn’t been for their actions there would surely have been serious injuries, if not fatalities. We are all extremely proud of them.”

