A man who died following a crash in Oxfordshire has been described by his family as a "very proud great grandfather".

Edward Lamb, 85, was killed in the crash on the A415 in Abingdon in May.

His family have released the following tribute.

" Edward was a very proud father, grandfather and great grandfather.

" Edward, 85, a retired lorry driver, loved life, he was still very active, a keen angler, fishing three times a week, he had time to talk and have laughs with anyone.

" Edward will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and everyone that knew him!

" We would like to thank all the emergency services that helped Edward at the scene of crash and in the last few days of his life."

Thames Valley Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward. The public can call 101 quoting 43240239027 .

