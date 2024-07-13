Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision which left a 15-year old boy injured.

The teenager was crossing the A40 near to Eynsham, Oxfordshire at approximately 3.15pm on Wednesday 10th July.

He fell into the road and was struck by a passing vehicle resulting in him needing hospital treatment for minor injuries.

The driver of the car, described as small light blue and possibly a Ford, did not stop at the scene.Investigating officer PC David Burleigh, of the Roads Policing Unit, said, "Thankfully, the boy involved in this collision sustained only minor injuries."However, the vehicle involved did not stop at the scene, and I am urging the driver of this vehicle to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43240327069."I would also appeal to anybody who witnessed this collision or who may have dash-cam footage to please get in touch."You can also contact us via our website."

