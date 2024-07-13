Teenager charged over bladed attack at Gravesend gurdwara

A teenage boy has been charged with multiple offences after people were assaulted and threatened at a gurdwara in Gravesend.

Emergency services were called to the Sri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara at 8.10pm on Thursday 11 July 2024.

Kent Police said a person went into the Sikh place of worship and tried to assault people there while armed with a bladed weapon.

No-one was seriously injured but two women needed treatment for cuts and bruises, they said.

On Saturday 13 July, a 17-year-old boy was charged by investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, using or threatening unlawful violence, threats to kill, threatening a person with a bladed weapon and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The teenager was remanded in custody to appear before Maidstone Crown Court later the same day.

North Kent Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Angie Chapman, said: "We understand local people’s concerns about this incident which we are treating as isolated.

"Our patrols will remain in the area for reassurance and we would like to thank the community for their continued support and assistance."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...