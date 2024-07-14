A woman has been charged with murder following the discovery of human remains weeks after a man vanished.

Jeremy Rickards was only reported missing on Friday 5th July but he was last seen at the start of June.

The remains were found at a property in St Martin's Road on Thursday 11th July.

Police arrested a woman at the property in Canterbury in Kent and have charged her with murder.

50-year old Maureen Rickards, of St Martin's Road, has been remanded in custody but will appear before Margate Magistrates’ Court on Monday 15th July.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased but Mr Rickards family has been informed.

Residents on St Martin's Road are being told to expect an increased presence of officers with the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

