Image released of man following incident at M40 Welcome Break service station

Police have released an image of man they'd like to speak to following an attempted theft of a vehicle at a motorway service station.

A driver was inside Welcome Break Oxford Services on the M40 at junction 8A when his car as broken into.

Officers say the damage was caused to the silver Hyundai i20 at around 9:30pm on Friday 7th June.

The offender was searching the vehicle's back seat and boot before fleeing after being disrupted by a member of the public.

Police have released an image of this man Credit: Thames Valley Police

Investigating officer PC Aled Pal, of the Thame Neighbourhood Policing Team, said, "I am appealing to anybody who recognises this man to please get in touch with us as we believe he may have vital information about this attempted theft from a motor vehicle.

"If you are the man pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

"To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240268260.

"Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website."

