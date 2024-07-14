Play Brightcove video

Watch: Dramatic footage shows a loud bang as flames engulf an address with smoke seen for miles round the city

A large fire has broken out with thick smoke being seen for miles around.

The blaze started at around 5am in the Bitterne area of Southampton.

People took to social media to post pictures of the huge plume billowing out from a commercial garage.

At 7am on Sunday, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service said 11 fire engines were on scene.

Play Brightcove video

Lively footage shows the fire at the commercial garage

The force, in a statement on its website, said,

"Crews are currently attending a fire on Bittern Road West, Southampton.

"The initial call was received at 05:05. The fire has impacted a commercial garage. Presently, 11 fire engines, 2 aerial ladder platforms, and other specialist vehicles are on site.

"Residents in the vicinity are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to heavy smoke.

"The public is advised to avoid the area to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles."

Emergency services are on scene in Southampton dealing with the fire Credit: Will Roberts

Hampshire Police are also supporting the fire service with local residents told to 'be patient' as several roads have been closed.

Officers in Southampton shared an update on social media which said,

"We are currently assisting HFRS with road closures on Bitterne Road West, Southampton.

"We have closures on Bitterne Road West/Quayside Road/Hawkeswood Road and Bitterne Road West/Athelstan Road.

"Its unknown how long these closures will be on for.

"Please be patient, we will keep you all updated."

More to follow

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...