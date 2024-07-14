Dorset Police's non-emergency number is back in action following a fault.

The force was looking into an issue affecting its 101 service with 'urgency'.

People are encouraged to use the number when reporting incidents which don't require immediate attention.

The 999 emergency number was unaffected.

In a message on social media, Dorset Police said, " We would like to advise members of the public that the technical difficulty with the 101 non-emergency telephone number that we experienced earlier today has now been resolved.

"The emergency number 999 was not affected.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience the fault may have caused."

