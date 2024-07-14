Woman told by Environment Agency pigmy goats on land by her house have to go

Play Brightcove video

A woman has been told by the Environment Agency that goats on land by her house have to go.

Lizzie Hawkins, the lock-keeper's wife in Abingdon, took on four pygmy goats a year ago.

She planned to graze them on the island close to her home, so passers-by could stop and give them a bit of fuss.

But after six weeks of doing so she was told that Boomer, Dingle, Tootle and Tumble would have to return to their own garden permanently.

The young goats all enjoy a bit of fuss

Lizzie was hoping to socialise the goats for everyone to enjoy. She penned them with crowd barriers and let them graze for short periods of time when she was around to oversee them.

But the Environment Agency which owns the land, has said they can't use it and will have to return to their garden.

Lizzie said: "I feel sad because I love them so such and they bring me so much joy. They brought everyone so much joy.

I feel sad that I can't share that with anybody anymore. People really invested in them - they really cared about them.

I feel quite angry that there's doesn't really feel to be any concrete reason for the Environment Agency to refuse this."

The land next to the footpath where the goats were grazing

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We will not allow goats on the Island at Abingdon lock because it’s not part of our statutory obligations to keep farm animals on our land.”

The authority carried out a site visit a couple of days ago but confirmed their decision.

Lizzie, who started a petition titled "Free the Abingdon Four" which has attracted more than two thousand signatures, said the goats brought the community together.

She says , for now, the goats will be enjoying life in their garden, but hopes that in the future they may be able to return to the island.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...