An eight-year-old child has been seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Berkshire.

Police were called to an incident involving two vans and a grey BMW in Hoe Benham on Sunday (14 July) afternoon.

The collision took place on the B4000 near the junction with High Street at around 4.30pm.

The child suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital, where they remain.

A 34-year-old man from Bristol was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drug-driving, possession of cannabis and driving without insurance.

He has been released on police bail until 26 September.

Investigating officer PC Martin Danks, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: "I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision to please come forward.

"Also, if you were driving in the area around the time of the collision and have a dash-cam, please check your recording in case it has captured something that could assist us. You can send footage to us via this dedicated online portal.

"Anyone with information or footage should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240333008."

