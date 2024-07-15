D-Day 80 The Last Veterans: Violet Clarke

Play Brightcove video

Violet Clarke, Age 99, Auxiliary Territorial Service

Interviewed 25 April 2024

Prepping and maintaining vehicles in the run up to D-Day, Violet Clarke from Kent worked alongside Queen Elizabeth II, and then Princess Elizabeth - in Surrey, following the invasion.

The Princess learnt to drive and maintain vehicles while Ms Clarke often worked on helping to convert vehicles straight from the factory for military use.

Ms Clarke said: "She was just an ordinary person.

"She was driving the tanks and the armoured cars, and we were servicing them. You know, she worked with us sort of thing. We were together.

"It was a bit of a shock after the war was over, when I suddenly realised that she was a very important member of the Royal Family.

"A very nice lady, very courteous, a very pleasant person."

In 1944, the place where she was based was a holding point for tanks and armoured vehicles ahead of the invasion and they had to be hidden under tarpaulins every night in case they were spotted or targeted by enemy bombers.

"They would just be ordinary vehicles coming straight from the factory and we had to prepare them ready for war," Ms Clarke said.

Violet Clarke joined a Salvation Army band playing to the troops and raising funds. Credit: ITV Meridian

"The Normandy landings - it was all for that.

"Dealing with tanks and armoured cars was all for that. We were very, very happy with the fact that it seemed as if the war had turned. You know, that we were now on the offensive.

"We used to put messages in the tanks and armoured cars that were going out to the front lines.

"You know, silly things like ‘Will you meet me after the war’ and tellIng them how old we were.

"And we were saying we were looking for somebody to marry. All those sort of stupid things, you know, just fun.

"When I look back over those days, I think I was very blessed, really, in being able to make some contribution. But I think war is a dreadful thing."

A musician and trombonist Ms Clarke joined a Salvation Army band playing to the troops and raising funds.

She lives at the Royal British Legion Industry village in Aylesbury Kent.

