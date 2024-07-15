Proposals for a secure dog field near Winchester have been put forward by the county council.

A planning application for two fields, on cleared non-wooded areas on Landham Lane next to Crab Wood, has been submitted to Winchester City Council.

If approved, the new pay-to-use facility could be opened this autumn.

It would have to booked in advance by customers and would include a small number of dedicated parking spaces.

The authority says it hopes the additional space for dog walkers would reduce the impact on Crab Wood Local Nature Reserve, which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

The application has been submitted for two fields on cleared non-wooded areas next to Crab Wood. Credit: ITV Meridian

Councillor Kirsty North, the County Council’s Cabinet Lead for Universal Services, said: "Many more people own a dog since the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to a rise in people walking their pets in Hampshire’s popular countryside areas.

"Under this proposal, dog owners could enjoy the use of a secure field next to Crab Wood offering a safe, controlled place to exercise and socialise with their four-legged companions.

"As an ancient woodland, Crab Wood is an extremely special site for many species including bluebells, and we hope that a facility of this type would be a welcome addition.

"The income generated would go towards the set up and upkeep of the facility, and contribute to our work protecting Hampshire’s magnificent countryside, at a time when budgets are under extreme pressure."

