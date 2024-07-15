A Hampshire and Isle of Wight police officer is due to go on trial charged with three counts of rape and three counts of voyeurism.Police Sergeant Richard Heard, 43, is also accused of one count of controlling or coercive behaviour, one count of assault by beating and one count of perverting the course of justice.

All of the alleged offences, against one victim, took place while the officer was off duty between January 2022 and August 2023.

The officer faces a further count of malicious communication against a second victim.

This alleged offence took place in June 2023 and while the officer was off-duty.

A trial is due to begin at Bournemouth Crown Court on July 15.

The officer is currently suspended.

