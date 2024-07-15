Red Funnel Isle of Wight car ferry services suspended

Red Funnel car ferry services have been cancelled this morning.

Sailings between East Cowes and Southampton are suspended due to a technical failure of the drawbridge.

The foot passenger service is unaffected.

It's not known when the ferries will begin running again. The company are looking to provide more information later this morning.

The ferry operator have apologised for any inconvenience caused to journeys.

Crossings look set to disrupted until 12pm today, according to live status updates on their website.

In a statement, Red Funnel have said: " Vehicle Ferry Suspended between Southampton and East Cowes until further notice due to a technical failure with our East Cowes linkspan. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to your journey."