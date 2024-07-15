Play Brightcove video

Network Rail has released shocking footage of near misses on level crossings across the South East

A stark warning has been issued about the dangers of misusing level crossings after 90 near misses across Kent, Sussex and Wessex in the last year.Shocking footage released by Network Rail shows people risking their lives.

466 incidents of level crossing misuse in Wessex in the last year

194 incidents of level crossing misuse in Sussex in the last year

258 incidents of misuse at level crossings in Kent in the last year

Wessex

Latest figures show there were 466 incidents of level crossing misuse and 28 near misses at level crossings across Network Rail's Wessex route in the last financial year (2023/24).

This represents a 24% increase in the number of misuse incidents and a 13% decrease in the number of near misses on the previous year.

The Wessex route serves the towns and communities in part or all of the counties of Surrey, Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset, Devon, Somerset and Wiltshire.

The hotspots for level crossing misuse are:

Farnham = 27 incidents

Star Lane (in Wokingham) = 27 incidents

Addlestone = 20 incidents

Ash = 20 incidents

Poole High Street = 13 incidents

Englemere (near Ascot) = 12 incidents

Mount Pleasant (in Southampton) = 10 incidents

Sussex

Latest figures show there were 194 incidents of misuse and 29 near misses at level crossings across Network Rail’s Sussex route in the last financial year (2023/24).

This represents a 15% decrease in the number of misuse incidents and a 3% decrease in the number of near misses on the previous year.

The hotspots for level crossing misuse are:

Bewbush (on the outskirts of Crawley) = 12 incidents

Crawley High Street = 9 incidents

One O’Clock (in Burgess Hill) = 9 incidents

Worthing = 7 incidents

Clappers Lane (in Ferring, between Angmering and Goring-by-Sea) = 6 incidents

Bourneview (near Kenley and Whyteleafe) = 4 incidents

Middle Salts (in Rye) = 1 incident

Kent

Latest figures show there were 258 incidents of misuse and 33 near misses at level crossings across Network Rail’s Kent route in the last financial year (2023/24).

This represents an 18% decrease in the number of misuse incidents and a 13% decrease in the number of near misses on the previous year.

The hotspots for level crossing misuse are:

East Farleigh (near Maidstone) = 51 incidents

Bax (between Sittingbourne and Faversham) = 11 incidents

Shornemead (in Shorne near Gravesend) = 9 incidents

Whitehall (in Wincheap near Canterbury) = 5 incidents

Gillingham = 4 incidents

Millbridge No. 2 (in Rye) = 1 incident

On Network Rail’s Kent route, the community safety team has set up a dedicated safety centre in Margate which is believed to be the only one of its kind in the country, offering schools, clubs and groups the opportunity to learn about railway safety through interaction.

On the Wessex route, Network Rail's Community Safety Team are launching Rail Safe Wessex which recognises all schools that work in partnership with the rail industry to promote rail safety and keep their students safe, by awarding them a plaque to display in their reception areas.

Network Rail has also launched its ‘Distracted? You’ve Crossed the Line’ safety campaign which aims to positively encourage young adults (aged 18-34) to take responsibility for their own personal safety and illustrate distractions such as taking selfies, listening to music or looking at a phone when using a level crossing.

Sam Pead, Network Rail’s Southern region level crossing manager, said: "While our railway is one of the safest in Europe, its critical people understand the dangers and potential consequences of misusing level crossings.

A van got caught on the level crossing barrier. Credit: Network Rail

"It’s important to remember that some of the dangers on the railway aren’t always visible.

"Across the Southern region trains can travel as fast as 140mph and are largely powered by the third rail which carries more than enough electricity to kill or seriously injure and is always on.

"It’s frustrating we continue to see people recklessly risking their lives when crossing the railway.

"We work exceptionally hard alongside our partners to educate people about the dangers of the railway and with the start of school summer holidays, we’re urging children and their parents to respect the railway, stay safe and remain vigilant when crossing the railway."

Marcia Burnett, Network Rail’s Wessex route Community Safety Manager, added: "Throughout the school year we work incredibly hard to educate young people so they understand how they can keep themselves safe around the rail network.

"Since the school education programme began in 2018 we have spoken to over 125,000 young people across the Wessex route about rail safety.

"The aim of the programme is to ensure young people have the correct information about the rail network so that they can make the right choices and keep themselves safe, particularly over the school holidays when we see risk taking increase."

Dan O’Riordan, South Western Railway’s Head of Security and Safety Assurance, said: "It is saddening to see that, over the last year, the number of incidents of people misusing level crossings has risen by nearly a quarter.

"Misusing level crossings is extremely dangerous, especially as most on our network have a third rail running through them carrying enough electricity to seriously injure, or worse. Our trains also pass through them at speeds of up to 100mph.

"We hope that this latest video, showing examples of where people have risked their own safety at level crossings, will encourage people to use them responsibly and recognise the dangers of the railway."

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson said: "Unfortunately we have seen too many times the tragic and life changing consequences of people ignoring the warnings of danger when being near the railway.

"Sadly some children think the rail tracks look like tempting places to play and don't consider just how dangerous the tracks can be.

"BTP work with Network Rail to educate children and students at school of the dangers being near tracks and share some of the devastating real life stories from You vs Train such as Harrison's story.

"Passengers and the public continue to be our eyes and ears and they can help us by reporting any concerns or incidents by texting us on 61016 or calling 0800 405040."

