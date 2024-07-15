A woman has appeared in court charged with murder, after human remains were found at a house in Canterbury.

Maureen Rickards, 50, was arrested following the discovery at a property in St Martin's Road on Thursday (11 July).

Kent Police said that while officers worked to confirm the identity of the body, the family of missing 65-year-old Jeremy Rickards has been informed.

Jeremy Rickards, 65, was reported missing on 5th July. Credit: ITV Meridian

Mr Rickards had been reported missing on Friday 5 July, having not been seen since the beginning of June.

Ms Rickards was remanded in custody after appearing at Margate Magistrates on Monday (15 July) morning.

She is next due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday.

Residents of St Martin’s Road are being told to expect an ongoing police presence in the area while the investigation is carried out.

