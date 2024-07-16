Premium parking is being offered at this year's Bournemouth Air Festival in a bid to make the event more sustainably-funded.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP Council) has allocated two car parks to the scheme, which are close to the action.

Premium parking is approximately double the usual parking rate, from £35 to £60 per day.

The spaces can be booked in advance, offering visitors a guaranteed space.

The RAF Red Arrows display team perform over the sea at the Bournemouth Air Festival in September 2023. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

BCP Council says it will help to deliver its promise of an "efficient and sustainably-funded festival this year".

The three-day event will take place between Thursday 29 August and Saturday 31 August.

The two car parks include Bath Road South, which is next to Pier Approach and overlooks Bournemouth Beach, and Eden Glen which is a five-minute walk to the air festival site.

Cllr Millie Earl, Deputy Leader, and Portfolio Holder for Connected Communities, BCP Council, said: "Premium parking gives visitors the option of getting a guaranteed, hassle-free parking space and you can arrive whatever time you want knowing you’ve got somewhere to park.

"It will also contribute to our promise of delivering an efficient and sustainably funded festival this year.

" I would like to reassure people that there will still be plenty of regular parking availability for everyone across Bournemouth throughout the air festival.

" If you want to leave the car at home, I would also encourage people to think about other easy ways of getting to Bournemouth - by train, bus, a community Beryl Bike, on foot or why not take advantage of the Park and Ride programme on Friday and Saturday?"

A member of the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team lands on Bournemouth beach during the Bournemouth Air Festival in September 2023. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

The Bournemouth Air Festival website states: " Like many local authorities, we are in a challenging financial climate and have had to make tough decisions about the future of some council services.

"We know the value this event brings to the economy, to the cultural offer of our area and to wellbeing, that’s why we have worked with the business community to sustainably fund the festival in 2024 and beyond.

"Our plans for premium parking are part of this sustainable funding model, which includes sponsorship and other commercial activity."

The scheme is also open to all drivers, including electric vehicles with some charging bays, and Blue Badge holders.

