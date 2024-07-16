A 17-year-old boy who died during a school trip at a Sussex beach 'brought joy to everyone he met', his family has said.

Samuel Oluwatosin Oluwagbenga died after getting into the water in West Wittering near Chichester on 2 July.He was a pupil at Uxbridge College in West London, and went on the trip to the popular beach with 50 others.

Emergency services, including HM Coastguard, were called to scene, and Samuel was airlifted to St Richard's Hospital in Chichester. He was sadly pronounced dead soon afterwards.

A post-mortem examination at Brighton mortuary was unable to ascertain the cause of death, according to The Argus, after an inquest was opened.

Library picture of West Wittering beach in Sussex. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The JustGiving crowdfunding page launched to cover funeral expenses and raise money for his family has reached almost £7,500.

A statement on the family fundraising page reads: "Samuel was an energetic 17-year-old and brought so much joy to everyone he met."He loved his little brother and on his weekends, he spent his time coaching younger children futsal in the Uxbridge Community. We are completely heartbroken of his passing."Detective Inspector Darren Taylor, of Sussex Police, said: "This was an absolutely tragic incident, and I would like to express my sincere condolences to the boy's loved ones at this heartbreaking time.

"A police investigation, supported by the Health and Safety Executive, is under way to establish the full facts."Dylan McTaggart, the Uxbridge College principal, said at the time: "This was a tragic accident that has had a huge impact on everyone here. Our priority now is to look after all those affected."We have enlisted the help of qualified counsellors and will make sure that, over the next days and weeks, we have staff and professional support available to our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and we ask that you respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of a child."

