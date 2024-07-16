Emergency services are dealing with a gas leak at an industrial park in Hampshire.

Police were called to Wynford Industrial Park, Romsey on Tuesday to assist fire crews and gas workers.

Roads closures are in place on Yokesford Hill, Bunny Lane, Belbins and Sandy Lane.

Police say they have been informed that there is no risk to the public, however some residents nearby "may be evacuated as a precaution".

Drivers are being asked not travel to the area at this time as there will be some congestion.

