Police are investigating after a man died in Petersfield town centre.

The man, in his 40s, fell over on Chapel Street on 4 July and banged his head on the ground.

Sadly, the man died from his injuries. His family have been informed.

Officers are now appealing for a man and a woman who stopped to help him, to get in touch as they investigate what happened.

In a release the force said: "We believe that a man and a woman stopped to assist the man immediately after his fall and as part of our enquiries we would like to hear from them.

"We would like to stress that these people are not in any trouble, however we need to speak to them so that we can understand as much as possible about what happened before the man’s death."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 44240282750.

