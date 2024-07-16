Solar farm to generate power for hundreds of homes officially opens in Kent

Play Brightcove video

Watch: With a new Labour Government in power - and a presumption that solar and wind energy is the future - could this be the first solar farm of many? John Ryall reports

A new solar farm which could power hundreds of homes has opened in Kent.

It is Kent County Council's second solar farm, Kings Hill, which is set to generate around three million kWh of renewable electricity per year, enough to power the equivalent of 750 homes.

The council says the 11.9-acre site is a temporary structure that will be completely removed after 30 years.

It is hoped that the farm will offset 621 tonnes of carbon per year, contributing to the county council's target to be net zero by 2030.

Constructing the solar farm has cost £5.044 million - £1.545 million of which came from Kent County Council funding.

Kings Hill Solar Park in west Kent. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Rob Thomas, KCC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “It is essential that KCC leads by example when working towards a greener Kent.

"We have committed ourselves to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across all areas of business so we reach our target of Net Zero by 2030, as set out in the council’s Framing Kent’s Future strategy.

“I am proud to be opening our second solar farm and our first in Kent, Kings Hill. Solar farms play a crucial role in the transition towards a flourishing green economy.

“I hope this inspires our partners to work together towards carbon zero energy production so we can ensure that Kent as a whole is Net Zero by 2050.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…