A carer who stole money from her clients to pay off a car loan and fund Botox treatment has been jailed.

Between November 2017 and February 2019, Donna Mullady stole more than £30,000 from three elderly victims, whilst she was working as a carer for vulnerable and elderly adults.

Her victims were men aged 59, 82 and 91.

While food shopping for the men, which they could not do themselves, the 49-year-old would withdraw cash and deposit into her own bank account.

She used the victims’ bank cards at retail stores they wouldn’t typically go to, like Primark, New Look and JD Sports.

Mullady also used their money to pay off a car loan, phone contract, Botox treatment and holidays like Thailand, Barbados and skiing.

Mullady was sentenced to 32 months in prison at Reading Crown Court on 15 July.

She previously pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation at the same court on Monday 13 May.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rachel Pithers said: “I am extremely pleased that Mullady has been given a custodial sentence following what was a long and complex investigation.

“She was working as a carer to the elderly and vulnerable community at this time, yet she took advantage of vulnerable adults for her own personal gain.

“I would like to thank the victims and their families who have supported our investigation.

“Fraud is extremely damaging for individuals and, often, such investigations are complicated and challenging but as a force we will investigate and look to bring offenders before the courts to face justice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…