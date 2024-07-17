The Diocese of Canterbury says it is "ashamed" after non-recent safeguarding allegations against a deceased choir headmaster have been found to be "credible".

A number of serious allegations have been made against Reverend David Marriott, who died in 1995.

Church leaders say these relate to his time as Headmaster at the Canterbury Cathedral Choir School in the 1960s, and later in his role as parish priest in the Benefice of Wye and Brook.

In a joint statement The Bishop of Dover, Rt Revd Rose Hudson-Wilkin, and the Dean of Canterbury, The Very Reverend Dr David Monteith, said they consider these allegations to be "credible on the balance of probability".

In a statement they said: "We are saddened and ashamed that this has happened at the Cathedral and Diocese with our duty of care and responsibility to those in our charge.

"To that end, this case has been referred to our Interim Diocesan and Cathedral Safeguarding Advisory Panel Chair, Dr Liza Thompson, to consider whether the threshold for a Safeguarding Practice Review has been met."

"As representatives of the Cathedral and Diocese, we apologise unreservedly to the survivors and victims, those who have come forward, all those in their cohort at the time, and to all others affected.

"We acknowledge the wrong and the harm experienced by the survivors and victims, and the ongoing impact this has had on survivors. We are truly sorry."

A complaint was also made regarding a plaque in memory of David Marriott at Wye Church.Following a meeting on 15 July, the Parochial Church Council resolved to support an application to remove the plaque.

The Diocese says the relatives of David Marriott were also informed of the allegations, and offered support.

The statement continued: "Today, the Cathedral and Diocese have robust safeguarding measures in place to protect children and vulnerable adults.

"We have a duty of care and responsibility which is an extremely serious trust, and one of our most important concerns."

