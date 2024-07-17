A van driver who left a young boy to die on a road after hitting him, has been forgiven by the boy's family on the day of his sentencing.

Stewart Powell struck William Brown, 7, as the boy was retrieving his football from the coast road at Sandgate, Kent in December 2023. William died at the scene.

Powell, from Dunstall Gardens, St Mary's Bay, pleaded guilty in May to leaving the scene of a collision and driving without insurance. The court imposed an immediate driving ban.

On 17 July, the 49-year-old was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

William's parents read statements in court on the devastating loss of their son.

William's mother, Laura Brown, hit out at Powell for leaving her son in the road "like an animal" and said that he "deserved better".

"Stewart stood watching the catastrophic incident unfold. He made a conscious decision to get back into his van and leave him."

Stewart Powell wore a mask partly covering his face when leaving Folkestone Magistrates' Court on Friday 24 May. Credit: ITV News Meridian

She added: "The not knowing who killed William tortured my mind. I was begging the van driver to come forward. Stewart's actions prolonged suffering we were already enduring."

William Brown Snr said: "It was cowardly not to stop and keep driving, Stewart."

But he said: "I know William would forgive Stewart... I forgive you Stewart, I give your family peace and restoration."

He added that his son should not have been in the road, and that the accident "could have happened to anyone", adding: "I hope we can all consider road safety a priority moving forward... so William's life is not wasted."

The court had previously heard that Powell's van struck William, who was then hit by a second vehicle.

The woman driving the second vehicle stopped, dialled 999 and stayed with William.

Powell left the scene and did not report the accident until the next day, telling police the incident had "stressed him out".

Later at the police station traces of cannabis were found in his system. The court later heard he was a habitual user of the drug.

William's mother, Laura Brown, is campaigning for tougher sentences for serious cases of leaving the scene of an accident.

She has started a petition calling for a change in the law. The current maximum sentence is six months.

The petition page reads: "Our lives without William will never be the same; his small footsteps made a huge impact in this world and has left an enormous void in our hearts.

"I am petitioning for an amendment of the law. Leaving the scene of an accident that law needs to be altered to an either way law, which simply means if you bump someone and drive off, you could be dealt with by way of a summary or by a Magistrates court, if you kill someone in your vehicle and leave the scene that should be an indictable offence that can only be dealt with by the Crown Court and could have a maximum of life imprisonment."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…