Play Brightcove video

WATCH: CCTV footage shows an attacker smashing house and car windows at former England batsman's home

A former England batsman says he is "at a loss" after his home was targeted by vandals.

James Vince is now appealing for anyone with information to come forward - after hooded figures threw objects at his home, just east of Southampton, Hampshire.

He says he and his young family woke in middle of the night three months ago to the sound of glass smashing and alarms blaring as his house and cars were attacked.

The family lived elsewhere while they had the damage repaired, which took almost a month.

But just a week after the repairs were completed and they had returned, another attack took place.

Mr Vince has received support from Hampshire, the England and Wales Cricket Board, and the Professional Cricketers’ Association, who have hired intelligence firms to look deep into the matter.

He says that with no obvious motive, the only available conclusion is that this is 'a case of mistaken identity'.

The 33-year-old, who played 13 Tests and 42 white-ball internationals for England and was part of the squad that won the World Cup in 2019, says the family have been left with no choice as they seek more information.

James Vince played 13 Tests and 42 white-ball internationals for England and was part of the squad that won the World Cup in 2019. Credit: Dave Vokes

He said: “If anyone knows anything, or sees anything in the footage of the attack that could lead to anything, please contact us or the Hampshire Police.

"It could be the final piece of information we need to find out what is going on and get our lives back to normal."

After the second attack, Vince’s family have hired local crime and security experts to watch the property.

Club Statement: “Our thoughts are with James and his family, everyone at the Club will continue doing what we can to support them through this challenging period.

"No one should be made to feel unsafe in their own home and we hope that the decision to make this public will result in local people coming forward with information to support the ongoing investigations."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…