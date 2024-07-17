Two members of an organised crime gang have been jailed for their part in a £2.5 million cocaine conspiracy.

Bradley O’Neill and Wayne Denton played key roles in distributing the drug around Kent, using an encrypted messaging service.

Kent Police investigated the criminal network after the messaging service, Encrochat, was cracked by international law enforcement agencies in 2020.

Between March and June of that year, O’Neill, of Halfway Road, Sheerness, had arranged for the delivery of a total of 25 kilogrammes of cocaine to other drug suppliers.

O’Neill was known on Encrochat as 'Call Me Curly' and used the site to pass on orders to other members of the gang.

He also unwittingly helped police to find out his true identity by referring to incidents in which he'd been detained by officers.

O’Neill also provided information at other times that the force used to prove it was him, such as the names and birthdays of family members.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine following his arrest in December 2021.

He was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 11 July 2024.

Denton, of Palmer Way in Downham Market, Norfolk, was responsible for running a safehouse where the cocaine was kept.

He was known on Encrochat as 'Call Me Fisherman' and gave his identity away by sending a photo of his driving licence to O’Neill during one exchange of messages. He also referred to the names and birthdays of family members.

The 37-year-old was sentenced to four years and nine months’ imprisonment after also pleading guilty to conspiring to supply class A drugs.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steve Brown said: "Cocaine is a dangerous substance that ruins people’s lives and there is no place for it on the streets of Kent. That is why we do not rest until the likes of Bradley O’Neill and Wayne Denton are behind bars where they can cause no further damage to society."

"Like many other criminals who have also been sent to prison since the Encrochat messaging service was cracked, O’Neill and Denton thought they could communicate freely about the crimes they were committing. They now understand that there is no hiding place from the law."

