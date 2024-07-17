Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Juliette Fletcher has been out with the swan uppers

A five-day annual ceremony to count, weigh and measure swans on the River Thames has begun for this year, however the weather has affected numbers.

Swan Upping dates to the 12th century and see the King's Swan Marker travel from Sunbury to Abingdon to check mute swans before releasing them.

Flooding caused by heavy rain across the region is thought to have caused the number of swans to have fallen.

Swan uppers checked some young cygnets in Marlow, Buckinghamshire for any signs of injury or disease, and they were found to be fit and healthy.

David Barber, King's Swan Maker spoke to ITV News Meridian about why numbers have fallen.

David Barber, King's Swan Maker said: "Two years ago we had the problem where we lost a lot of breeding pairs to the bird flu - avian influenza and that's put the numbers down.

"This year we've also had the problem of floods. Persistent floods went on and we had lots of nests washed away, which was really disappointing.

"We have more predators than ever before with mink in the water and birds of prey and the poor little cygnets have a hard time.

"If we find an injured bird, then it will go down to a swan support charity, and then to their vet to be sorted out."

The Kings swan marker, and swan uppers - from the Vintners and Dyers livery companies, travel in a flotilla of rowing skiffs up the Thames. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Swan uppers spoke to school children in Marlow about the birds and the work they do to protect them.

Some swans had fallen victim to fishing related injuries, dog attacks and other hazards on the river.

A swan is expected to live up to around 12-years-old on the river, although in some areas they can live to around 25.

