WATCH: Conservative Sir Roger Gale MP reacts to Labour's planning permission reforms

A long-serving Kent MP says he is “gravely concerned” about government plans to reform the planning process in order to build more homes.

Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale told ITV News Meridian: “I have grave concerns, very grave concerns over planning reform… they're going to take away the powers of local authorities and local people to determine what housing [is built] and where and on what land.”

T he King’s Speech to Parliament included measures intended to “get Britain building” by reforming the planning permission process for new developments.

Labour wants to build 1.5 million new homes across the UK over five years. Credit: PA Images

Newly-elected Labour MPs in the South East disagreed with Sir Roger’s assessment of the plans. Rochester and Strood’s Labour MP, Lauren Edwards, said: “We need to build the homes.”

Beccy Cooper, Labour MP for Worthing West, said it would be “great to have planning reform” but it must be done in conjunction with other measures such as help for first-time buyers and “more affordable rents”.

Alison Bennett, the first Liberal Democrat to represent Mid Sussex, told ITV News that “development has to be done in conjunction with communities”.

Siân Berry, Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, said she was disappointed Labour had not included any new powers for local authorities to impose rent controls.

WATCH: MPs from the South East react to government plans on housebuilding and water regulation

Sir Roger Gale, who has been an MP in Kent since 1983, and now represents the new seat of Herne Bay and Sandwich, said: “In Kent, we have a very real problem with loss of farmland. We're rapidly losing it [to development].”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told Parliament: “We will reform the planning rules to build the homes and infrastructure the country desperately needs.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves set out plans last week to build 1.5 million new homes over five years across the UK, including by reinstating compulsory housebuilding targets for local councils.

