Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee reports from Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire

Three giant silhouettes of soldiers have been placed on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, to remind the public that the area is used for live military training.

The British Army has to stop training exercises, due to risk of injury, when civilians wander onto the ranges.

Last year there were 700, of what the army calls, 'incursions' onto their range as people wandered off bridleways and pathways.

Silhouettes, representing members of the public, have also been created.

Silhouettes, representing members of the public, have also been created. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Brigadier Gavin Hatcher CBE, Head of the Defence Training Estate, said: "Hopefully the images, both the soldiers which the large silhouettes are based on, and the children, dogs and everything else around them will bring attention to the fact that we can interact but we need to respect each other's usage of the land."

The models for the silhouettes were real soldiers who are based in Wiltshire.

Isabel O'Malley, 5 Rifles, said: "I think they are quite impressive. Just seeing the realism of them and seeing all the other statues around them. It's a lovely thing to see."

Gerald Webber, 5 Rifles, said: "Feels great knowing that these are going to be here for a while. They are going to be seen for a long time so it feels amazing to be part of it."

The models for the silhouettes were real soldiers who are based in Wiltshire. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The silhouette soldiers were made by an organisation called Standing with Giants, based near Witney, Oxfordshire.

Most recently, the charity produced silhouettes for the British Normandy Memorial, seen at the D-Day commemorations.

Dan Barton, Standing with Giants, said: "Normally our installations are for remembrance so they bring out a lot of emotion, people literally stand and weep, it's a very humbling and grounding experience.

"This is different because we've used ordinary people and people can relate to them.

"It's quite a buzz and people come up and are thrilled to see them. We've had some amazing reactions. It's wonderful to be part of."

The silhouette figures will continue to stand on White Horse Hill for the next four weeks before being dotted around the range.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...