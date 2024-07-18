Two cats in Surrey, who gave emotional support to a D-Day veteran, have been nominated for a national award.

Katie and Lucy were William Laing's companions who moved with him into a care home.

A fter his death they were adopted by his daughter Alyson at her home in Milford.

The cats, who are now 18-years-old, are hoping to win this year's Cats Protection's National Cat Awards after being nominated in the 'Senior Cats' category.

Despite her arthritis, Katie divebombs into hedges while Lucy, who is deaf and lost her tail last year due to an infected cyst, squabbles with her sister over catnip bananas.

Alyson said: "Mum and dad were great cat lovers and Katie and Lucy fantastic companions in their retirement.

"When mum died in 2018, they were such a comfort to dad, never leaving his side. A year later, shortly after meeting Prince William at the 75th anniversary of D-Day commemorations, dad, aged 92, moved to a care home.

"' I'm not going without my cats,' he said and they spent his final two months with him there.

"Afterwards, I adopted Katie and Lucy. Having them to share my grief with was a real solace.

"They also helped through several painful knee surgeries, bringing garden flowers they’d picked through the cat flap for me!

"They make me smile every day, especially with their perennial sibling quarrel over who gets the first cuddle in the morning.

"I tell them mum and dad are looking down, happy we are together."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...